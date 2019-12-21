SA-born man tells of moment he apprehended London Bridge attacker

One of the civilians who apprehended the London Bridge attacker on November 29 has been revealed as South African-born Darryn Frost, who has been living in London for 14 years.

Frost works in the Ministry of Justice's communications department, according to BBC.

Usman Khan, the man who stabbed two people to death in a terror attack on London Bridge, was an ex-prisoner convicted of terrorism offences and released last year, police said at the time.

The knifeman, wearing a suspected hoax explosive device, was shot dead by police after the daylight assault that also saw bystanders intervene to try and disarm him, News24 previously reported.

The civil servant has spoken of his "deep hurt" at not being able to save Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones who were killed by Khan on 29 November, BBC reports.

The Times reported that Frost, who used narwhal tusks to fight Khan has revealed his "deep hurt" at not being able to save the two people who died.

"I took a narwhal tusk from the wall and used it to defend myself and others from the attacker," he told the Press Association and reported by the Guardian.

"This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences. He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence," Neil Basu, head of UK counter-terrorism policing, said in a statement.

In 2012 Khan, from Stoke in central England, was jailed along with eight others in a terrorist group inspired by al-Qaeda that had plotted to bomb targets including the London Stock Exchange.

He was sentenced to a minimum of eight years in prison and was also found guilty of making longer-term plans including taking part in "terrorist training" in Pakistan.

Basu said Khan had attended an event on Friday afternoon at Fishmonger's Hall, a historic building on the north side of the bridge in the centre of the capital.

"We believe that the attack began inside before he left the building and proceeded onto London Bridge, where he was detained and subsequently confronted and shot by armed officers," he said.

Footage filmed by eyewitnesses and shared on social media showed a scrum of people tackling the suspect on the ground before the police arrived.

Compiled by Maxine Becket