 

SA businessman arrested in Germany not subject to Interpol notice, legal team confirms

2018-11-05 13:25

Tammy Petersen

Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is photographed at his home in Sandhurst in Johannesburg. (James Oatway, Gallo Images, file)

Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is photographed at his home in Sandhurst in Johannesburg. (James Oatway, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The legal team of SA businessman Zunaid Moti on Monday said they were "grateful to Interpol", after receiving confirmation that he is not subject to any Red Notice or Diffusion Notice.

Moti was placed under provisional arrest in August when he attempted to leave Germany.

READ: No court date set for controversial businessman Zunaid Moti

His lawyer at the time said Moti's detention came pursuant to a diffusion notice issued by Russian authorities on January 24, 2018, "which notice has not been authorised and vetted by Interpol's general secretariat".

"This has been a long wait, but Interpol have moved as quickly as their internal processes allow. Now that we have received these documents, our legal representatives will work closely with authorities to ensure that Interpol's confirmation is acknowledged within the ongoing legal process in Germany," his lawyer Ulrich Roux confirmed to News24.

"For the time being, Mr Moti will remain in Germany, but we trust that this situation can now be resolved swiftly."

Bogus mining deal

An Interpol "red notice", which shows that a person is wanted based on an arrest warrant or equivalent judicial decision, was previously issued for Moti.

A diffusion is an alert to law enforcement authorities that another country seeks to arrest a specific person.

The businessman was accused of defrauding Russian citizen Alibek Issaev out of several million rand in an alleged bogus mining deal in Lebanon in 2013.

News24 previously reported that Moti had forwarded evidence to authorities to show he had never set foot in Lebanon.

The businessman was also accused of stealing a rare R500m pink diamond.

Following his client's arrest, Roux said that, since August 2017, Moti had been subject to a "litany of spurious and fraudulent claims" made by a member of the "Russian Mafia" who was currently living in Dubai.

He said there was a directive that all data on Moti on Interpol's system was to be blocked, but the Russian notice "circumvented" that.

Roux claimed the charges that form the basis of the diffusion notice were "evidently a complete fabrication and part of a continued stratagem adopted by the Russian Mafia to extort payment by Mr Moti's of substantial sums of money".

Roux at the time said Moti had received official documents that there was no "red notice", and that his name was not included on searches of outstanding warrants.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    interpol  |  zunaid moti  |  germany

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA teacher dies in Vietnam accident

2018-11-05 12:16

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Firefighters run Soweto Marathon in 18kg gear to honour fallen colleagues
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, November 3 2018-11-03 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 