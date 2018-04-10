SA businessman who took video of Ajay Gupta in Dubai reportedly arrested

The man who recorded a video of a relaxed Ajay Gupta in Dubai last week has apparently been arrested, seemingly for filming without permission.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said its consular services section confirmed that South African businessman Justin van Pletzen's mother had made contact and that she claimed her son had been arrested in Dubai.

"The SA Embassy in Dubai was not aware of the arrest and has been requested to confirm this with local authorities there. We are still awaiting the report from the embassy."

However, a friend of Van Pletzen confirmed the arrest to News24 and said the family would wait for further details from his court appearance.

The video recording which Van Pletzen took shows him asking Gupta if he would return to South Africa.

"The country's looking for you," he said.

Gupta, who shook Van Pletzen's hand, replied that South African authorities had not yet given him "a reply".

"The day they give a reply, I'll go there," Gupta added.

Theft and fraud

The Hawks have not yet revealed what Gupta is wanted for and only said that the charges were not related to the Estina Dairy Farm project in Vrede in the Free State.

On February 14, the Hawks conducted raids at various locations in connection with investigations into the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede, Free State.

They arrested eight people, who were later granted bail in the Bloemfontein Regional Court.

State officials Peter Thabethe, Sylvia Dlamini and Takisi Masiteng were each granted R10 000 bail.

Gupta-linked suspects Varun Gupta, Ronica Ragavan, Nazeem Howa and Ashu Chawla were each granted R200 000 bail, while Estina director Kamal Vasram was granted bail of R100 000.

According to the charge sheet, the accused face 12 charges, including theft, fraud, conspiracy to commit theft and fraud.

After the publication of the footage, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said it was up to the investigating officer to find ways to bring Gupta - who is considered a fugitive from justice - back into the country.

"He must just hand himself over," he said.