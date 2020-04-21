 

SA can 'kiss lockdown goodbye' if cooked food is allowed to be sold - Dlamini-Zuma

2020-04-21 17:35

Jan Gerber

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (GCIS)

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The lockdown regulations are not about punishing anyone, but to protect everyone, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Tuesday.

This as South Africans continue to scratch their heads over the ban on cooked food, alcohol and cigarettes.

On Monday, Dlamini-Zuma published the amended regulation excluding "cooked hot food" from being sold.

The ban on the selling of alcohol and tobacco products has been in effect since the start of the lockdown on 26 March.

Many South Africans have complained about these restrictions.  

'Everything had to be closed'

Addressing a virtual meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dlamini-Zuma said a lockdown meant everything had to close, except essential services.

"We said places that sell hot food, like all the fast food places, must be closed.

"If you allow cooked food to be sold, it means all these outlets [should] be allowed to sell hot food, because it is their business."

She said this meant people would leave their homes to go and buy their favourite fast foods.

"If you allow that, you can kiss the lockdown goodbye. Hot food will bring everyone out and that is why we say it will empty the houses."

Dlamini-Zuma added alcohol and tobacco were not essential.

"Alcohol encourages irresponsible behaviour, everyone knows that," she said, adding it would undermine the lockdown.

She said not buying alcohol was a small sacrifice to save the nation.

Heavy handed?

"It's got nothing to do with punishing anyone, but it's all got to do to with protecting people. It's a big challenge. We must all work together."

DA MP Haniff Hoosen said the party supported the lockdown regulations, and, based on his experience, so do most South Africans. 

However, he warned regulations such as the one on hot, cooked food created the impression the government was heavy-handed, saying this could cause people to stop supporting the regulations.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhalipi said: "As the EFF we are in this together."

She added the party supported the lockdown regulations, but were concerned about the cooked food regulation.

Read more on:    nkosa­zana dlamini-zuma  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Coronavirus cases in SA now at 3 465, health minister announces

2020-04-21 07:00

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Country's poor on brink of starvation
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 16:59 PM
Road name: Van Riebeeck Road

Plettenberg Bay 19:10 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
One player strikes it lucky in Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-04-20 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 