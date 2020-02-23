SA citizens who 'benefited from apartheid' speak out against 'insensitive' statements

Concerned citizens who "benefited from
apartheid" have taken a stand against recent apartheid-related statements which
they have described as "insensitive".
In a statement, supported by various heavyweights,
professors, business people, former politicians and journalists, the concerned
citizens added their voices to the recent furore.
The group included:
- Emeritus Professor Willie Esterhuyse, member of the
Advisory Committee of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation;
- Dawie Jacobs, a former diplomat and ambassador;
- Barend la Grange, COO of South Africa Day;
- Cobys Bester, presenter and journalist; and
- Dr André Bartlett, a Minister of the Dutch Reformed
Church.
Former deputy president FW de Klerk caused a
national outcry last week over his earlier comments that apartheid was not a
crime against humanity.
ANALYSIS | Friday Briefing: FW de Klerk's comments have caused a
firestorm. Former NP minister Leon Wessels, author Antjie Krog and historian
Lindie Koorts weigh in
The group responded to his statement, saying the apartheid
system was a crime against humanity.
The group said it was "appalled by continued
insensitive and transparent efforts to avoid admitting outright that apartheid
was indeed a crime against humanity".
It added that as "citizens who have benefited
from apartheid", it regretted the suffering that occurred under apartheid.
"We deeply regret the suffering of our fellow
citizens under that inhumane and humiliating system and express our sincere
apology towards all fellow South Africans.
"We recognise the importance of all efforts to
work towards economic restitution through diverse measures. We commit ourselves
to overcoming disparities resulting from the legacy of apartheid and note with
appreciation the various public-private partnerships and private sector and
community initiatives to address backlogs, poverty and inequality."
It said it also regretted that South Africans were
prevented from interacting freely and economically and being "denied the
enjoyment of the rich diversity of the Rainbow Nation and subjected to indoctrination
based on fear and prejudice.
"It has left our society all the poorer for
it.
"Individually and collectively, we pledge our
commitment towards a united, non-racial, just and equal society," the
group said.