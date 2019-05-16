 

SA drug mule caught with cocaine in her dreadlocks has sentence reduced in Thailand prison

2019-05-16 21:43

Canny Maphanga

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Convicted drug mule Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda's sentence for smuggling cocaine into Thailand in her dreadlocks has been reduced by two-and-a-half years.

TimesLive reports that her 15-year sentence was reduced in an amnesty granted to prisoners in Thailand by recently crowned Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn. 

"Nobanda will benefit from a general amnesty granted to tens of thousands of prisoners by recently crowned Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn earlier this month," Henk Vanstaen, a Thailand resident who assists South Africans incarcerated in the kingdom told the HeraldLive.

Nobanda was arrested at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on December 12, 2011 after getting off a Qatar Airways flight. Approximately 1.5kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of $150 000 (R1.2m) was found in her dreadlocks after police noticed a white substance in her hair, News24 earlier reported.

Nobanda told Thailand authorities that she was hired to deliver the drugs to a customer at a hotel in Bankgok

ALSO READ: SA drug mule says friend betrayed her

Nobanda was travelling with a friend by the name of Sulezi Rwanqa at the time of her arrest.

In a letter to her parents, Nobanda explained that she was initially travelling to Brazil to work in a shoe shop. Once there, she was approached by a Brazilian man who informed her that Rwanqa was waiting for her at a hotel.

When she arrived to the hotel, she claimed she saw a number of women trained to smuggle drugs.

Nobanda wrote that she then traveled to Thailand with Rwanqa but when they landed, she had Rwanqa's phone, but "Rwanqa was nowhere to be found".

Rwanqa who returned to South Africa confirmed she was travelling with Nobanda but denied the claim that she was a recruiter, saying that she could not be blamed for her friend's arrest, News24 earlier reported.

Read more on:    crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Lengthy postponement as cops probe cellphone activity of Irish charity worker's alleged murderer

31 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 14 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 