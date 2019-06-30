 

SA drug mule plans to become human trafficking activist

2019-06-30 22:33

Correspondent

(Getty Images/Gallo Images)

(Getty Images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South African drug mule Nontando Pendu who was imprisoned for nearly 10 years in Thailand after she was caught with 48 bags of heroin strapped to her chest, says she plans to be a human trafficking activist now that she is a free woman. 

Pendu, who is from Welkom in the Free State, was granted amnesty and released from Bangkok's Klong Prem Central Prison, after she was in prison from October 2009.

She was speaking to SABC 3 Special Assignment producer Hazel Friedman during an interview which aired on Sunday. The interview was conducted during Pendu's arrival at the OR Tambo International Airport on June 22. 

The investigative current affairs programme had been investigating transnational narcotics trade and had also been following Pendu's story along with other South Africans incarcerated abroad for drug trafficking,SABC  reports

"What comes to my mind was, 'you know, Pendu', you have to try to talk about this human trafficking. They are all taking advantage of young girls, especially the ones coming from poor families, and the ones trying to [get] fast monies," Pendu said.

From May, after her release, she had remained in Bangkok's International Detention Centre waiting for the Department of Home Affairs and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to confirm her citizenship to the Thai authorities, The The Star reported.  

Pendu was 24 when she was offered a job allegedly through a recruiter, whom, according to the programme, is named Thembi, where she was to become an ambulance driver.

However, when things took a turn for Pendu,

Thembi had claimed she knew nothing about the drugs. 

When she landed in Thailand, she was informed that to pay back the "loan" for her ticket; she would have to smuggle narcotics into China.

She was bust in the process by authorities who had been tipped off. 

Pendu says now that she is finally back home, she will now be working on making a difference, through her learnt experiences while detained in Thailand. 

She expressed that she was excited to be back home after so many years spent away from her family. 

She told Special Assignment that it had taken her six years to accept her situation before she decided to forgive herself for what happened to her. 

Pendu said she shared her cell with three other South Africans, including Nolubabalo "Babsie" Nobanda, who was infamously caught with cocaine tucked away in her dreadlocks.

Thai airport officials arrested Nobanda, who is from Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, in December 2011 after she caught with 1.5kg of cocaine in her dreadlocks. 

"There were some days I used to ask him[God], 'why God, why did you allow me to be here, why didn't you crush me in the flight when I was coming here, instead of punishing me here," said Pendu. 

When asked what she had to say to her alleged recruiter, Pendu said she had "forgiven" her but instead would thank her because of all the empowerment she got while in prison. 

"I have learnt what she can never get in life. The things I learn inside and the confidence that I have in me now, I would never have, if I was not in there."

Read more on:    bloemfontein  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  drug smuggling
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gunmen kill two people at Cape Town party, injure another

2019-06-30 15:45

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 