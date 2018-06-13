 

SA Friends of Israel 'devastated' by suspension of Joburg councillor

2018-06-13 11:45

Jan Bornman

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba (File: Jabu Kumalo)

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba (File: Jabu Kumalo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The South African Friends of Israel say they are "appalled" and "devastated" after Health MMC Dr Mpho Phalatse was suspended for declaring that the City of Johannesburg was a friend of Israel.

Ben Swartz, co-chairperson of the organisation, said Phalatse had become a "target of hysterical condemnation" for expressing her support for Israel.

On Tuesday, Mayor Herman Mashaba announced Phalatse’s suspension, stating that: "The MMC's remarks didn't adequately address the complexity and sensitivity of the issue. They caused confusion."

ALSO READ: Mashaba suspends Joburg Health MMC for declaring friendship with Israel

Swartz said it was a sad day when elected officials were not able to attend events of their choosing, after Phalatse said she had been at the event in her personal capacity.

"This is indicative of the environment in which Israel is being demonised, to a degree that bears no relationship to reality," Swartz said.

"Anti-Israel bigotry does not merely threaten the rights of the hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of South Africans who are passionate supporters of Israel. It also poses a serious threat to democracy in our country.

"Dr Mpho Phalatse has become the latest target of this totalitarian strategy," he said.

'Wiped out of council'

Swartz said the South African Friends of Israel called on South Africans to condemn Mashaba’s decision to suspend Phalatse, and for her to be reinstated immediately.

"She is not deserving of this treatment, as she is [a] huge asset to the governance of this city," he said.

Phalatse was suspended after other councillors, including some from the EFF, called for her to be fired.

ALSO READ: Gareth Cliff sides with Israel following deadly shootings in mass Gaza protest

Councillor Sipho Sithole described Phalatse's comments as disheartening and called for her to be "wiped out of council".

"Any African subscribed to Zionism must hang his head in shame," said Sithole.

On Tuesday, the SA Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) slammed Mashaba’s decision. They called Phalatse’s suspension a "totalitarian strategy" to silence those with dissenting views. This was despite her allegedly clarifying that she was "commenting in her personal capacity".

"These are just the most recent instances of attempts to silence South Africans who challenge the anti-Israel narrative. It is all part of an environment in which Israel is being demonised to a degree that bears no relationship to reality," spokesperson Charisse Zeifert said in a statement.

Read more on:    sajbd  |  herman mashaba  |  mpho phalatse  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Final week to submit your comments on land expropriation

2018-06-12 12:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman saves baby thrown from car after collision
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 12 2018-06-12 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 