German-South African citizen Max Thabiso Edkins, who died in an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, has been remembered for his passion for the environment and fighting climate change.

The 35-year-old worked as a Communications Officer for Connect4Climate.

He had been flying to the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, when tragedy struck around six minutes into the flight from Addis Ababa on Sunday. There were 157 people who died.

The World Bank Group was shocked that they had lost Edkins as a staff member.

WATCH: Heartbreaking scenes as Ethiopian Airlines staff honours crash plane crew

"We were devastated to learn that we lost a cherished colleague in the plane crash in Ethiopia," said interim World Bank Group president Kristalina Georgieva.

"Max was deeply committed to the fight against climate change and brought tremendous creativity, energy and passion to his work. Our deepest sympathies go to his family and loved ones, and to those of the other victims of this tragedy."

When his father Don Edkins heard about the plane crash, he had apparently hoped and prayed that his son was not affected.

He told TimesLive: "He was there, always, in the most important places, giving out the message that the environment and climate is where we have to do something for the future of our children and I think he would want that to be known for his children and for everybody else's children."

He leaves behind his wife Astrid, his young son, brother and parents.