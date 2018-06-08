 

SA gets UN Security Council seat

2018-06-08 17:54
Members of the UN Security Council. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images, AFP)

Members of the UN Security Council. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, Getty Images, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The UN General Assembly elected South Africa, Belgium, the Dominican Republic, Germany and Indonesia on Friday to serve as non-permanent members on the Security Council for two years starting in January.

All but three of the 193 UN member states cast paper ballots. Germany and the Dominican Republic each obtained 184 votes. South Africa got 183 votes, Belgium 181 and 144 went to Indonesia.

"Belgium will make sure to be a constructive, reliable and open partner during its mandate at the council and for the international community as a whole," Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said in a statement.

The Belgian government said it was joining the council at a "pivotal moment."

"It's a period when multilateralism no longer seems obvious to all, with some even questioning it, even as the planet is confronted with multiple global challenges, including climate change, the (UN) Sustainable Development Goals, the fight against terrorism and illegal migration."

Each candidate country needed to secure two thirds of the votes in order to clinch a seat.

There are 15 members on the UN Security Council, including the five permanent ones - Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States - and 10 non-permanent members, half of which are elected each year.

Just before taking up their duties, the elected states get intense training about Security Council protocol and customs.

The ambassadors will each preside over the council for a month during their mandate.

The Maldives, with only 46 votes, lost out to Indonesia for the Asia Pacific regional group's seat.

Belgium and Germany obtained the two seats for the Western Europe and Others Group after Israel dropped out of the competition.

Elaborate nomination process 

As part of a deal at the African Union, the Africa slot went to South Africa, while the Dominican Republic took up Latin America's spot after a similar consensus in that group.

Each regional bloc has its own process for Security Council candidates. For some, "it's first come, first served," and countries often seek a seat very early on, a diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"You can put forward your candidacy for 10 years," the diplomat added, though others can challenge that spot.

For the current election, "Israel in the end decided to withdraw because it understood it stood no chance and could face humiliation with 30, 40 or even 50 votes maximum," which would trigger its automatic elimination, the diplomat explained.

In the Western Europe group, there is no agreement on who can get a spot. "As soon as it leaves the council after a term, Germany systematically puts forward its candidacy for six or seven years later," the diplomat said.

So before seeking a seat, a country looks at the competitors already listed.

The diplomat noted that the Africa group has a "very sophisticated" process in order to always have three seats at the Council, including one Arab country.

Read more on:    un

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land: Whatever you decide, it must be reviewable, Albie Sachs tells MPs

2018-06-08 17:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 18:16 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 18:14 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, June 6 2018-06-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 