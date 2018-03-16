 

SA govt 'over the top' on white farmer immigration response - Australian deputy PM

2018-03-16 09:56
Lindiwe Sisulu. (File, Beeld)

Lindiwe Sisulu. (File, Beeld)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Australia's deputy prime minister says his country has good relations with South Africa, amid a storm over immigration. 

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the South African government's demand that home affairs minister Peter Dutton retract comments on fast-tracking visas for white South African farmers was "over the top", according to an ABC News report.

READ: SA govt criticises Australia's response to land debate

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said it was regrettable that the Australian government did not raise the issue via diplomatic channels.

"Those channels remain open and available for all governments to engage with the South African government," said department spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya.

Diplomatic demarche

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Thursday issued a diplomatic demarche – or course of action – to Australian High Commissioner in SA Adam McCarthy, to demand a retraction of the comments made by Dutton.

"Peter Dutton has made those comments in good faith and you know, I appreciate it's a delicate situation there but I think it's a little bit rich to always go asking ministers to retract comments," said McCormack.

READ: Australian home affairs minister to consider fast-tracking visas for white South African farmers

Dutton announced that he was looking at ways that white South African farmers could be granted visas or humanitarian programmes, according to a Guardian report.

"Let's be frank, if we see in this case - people who are being thrown off their land, being persecuted, I've read of people being shot, rapes, all sorts of different things - then I do believe that there's a role to be played," said Dutton.

His comments drew support from cabinet minister Steve Ciobo and Labor senator Kim Carr, with the former saying the situation in SA was a "cause for concern", ABC News reported.

Dutton's comments echoed efforts by some Australian politicians who have been arguing that white South African farmers bring relevant skills and integrate well into Australian society.

"It certainly wouldn't hurt to allocate a number of places to people who fit in well and will contribute to the country," said Ian Goodenough, who argued that white farmers should be given refugee status in Australia.

READ Ramaphosa: Not revolutionary to tell people to occupy land

Mabaya blamed AfriForum for spreading fear and false information on land expropriation, arguing that the process was before Parliament and all stakeholders would be consulted.

"There is no reason for any government anywhere in the world to suspect that any South African is in danger from their own democratically-elected government. That threat simply does not exist."

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull declined to address the issue and insisted that his country had a "non-discriminatory humanitarian programme", ABC News reported.

President Cyril Ramaphosa warned in Parliament against illegal land invasions, and urged political parties to contribute to the debate on land reform in SA.

null

null

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    australia  |  land expropriation  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Don’t take us away from our customers, traders ask Mayor Athol Trollip

43 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
DOCUMENTARY | News24 takes you inside the cult that captured an Eastern Cape community
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 14 2018-03-14 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 