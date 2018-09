The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has urged family members of any South Africans residing or on holiday in Indonesia, whom they cannot contact or locate, to reach out to the department.

This is after a tsunami, triggered by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake, devastated the island of Sulawesi on Friday, claiming the lives of hundreds of people.

According to the Associated Press, the national disaster agency had put the official death toll for the tragedy to nearly 400 so far, but warned the toll was likely to rise. Over 500 others were badly injured, the agency said.

Dirco’s spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said the South African Embassy in Jakarta was in contact with authorities and that there were no South Africans reported missing at this point.

“The thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the people of Indonesia during this difficult period and the South African Government extends its sympathy to those families who have lost their loved ones,” Mabaya said.