SA has over 40 'critical' sewerage plants under close watch

At least 46 sewerage plants around the country are considered to be “critical”, and are being monitored by the Department of Water and Sanitation for non-compliance with minimum standards. This is according to minister of water and sanitation, Gugile Nkwinti.

In response to a Parliamentary question posed by DA MP Mike Waters, Nkwinti said the department prioritises sewerage plants found to be "critical", and monitors them quarterly.

Based on inspections conducted in the previous quarter, from July to September 2018, Nkwinti said 46 plants were on this "critical" list.

These plants include:

