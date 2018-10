The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has expressed shock over the shooting "of Jewish people" at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, leaving eight dead and many wounded.



"We mourn with the families of the victims and also with the American people. Our prayers are with the injured. The SAJBD condemns this heinous act of terror," the SAJBD wrote in a short statement on Saturday.



Suspect in custody



The Associated Press reported on Saturday that a suspect linked to the shooting at the Tree of Life congregation was in police custody. Police believe the middle-aged Caucasian man opened fire at the Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday during a baby-naming ceremony.



"A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Robert Bowers and said he is in his 40s," the source told Associated Press on condition of anonymity.



Officials who had the neighbourhood on lockdown until the suspect was apprehended are investigating the shooting as a federal hate crime.



"The synagogue which was founded over 150 years ago was a very horrific crime scene. It was one of the worst that I've seen. It is very bad," Pittsburgh public safety director Wendell Hissrich told Associated Press.



US President Donald Trump and his deputy, Mike Pence, expressed shock and called for the death penalty, according to live CNN reports.

