 

SA man allegedly paid mistress to have his wife killed in Mozambique

2018-10-16 07:01

Riaan Grobler

Petro Prinsloo. (Supplied)

Petro Prinsloo. (Supplied) (Facebook)

The husband of a South African woman murdered in Mozambique last month is in custody for allegedly ordering her death.

Petro Prinsloo, 50, originally from Middelburg in Mpumalanga, was found murdered in her home in Matola, a suburb of Maputo, on September 27.

She was buried in Middelburg last week.

According to Phillip Strydom, chairperson of the Mozambique Foreign Business Chamber, Prinsloo's murder shocked the community.

"We are not used to violent crimes here. People don't lock their doors at night," Strydom told News24 on Monday.

"So when this story broke, I thought – there's something fishy here."

Strydom says one suspect was arrested on October 4 or 5.

R25 000 allegedly paid for killing

Text messages on the phone of the arrested suspect led police to a woman who is believed to be the mistress of Petro's husband, Faan Prinsloo.

According to Strydom, Faan – a local business owner – was working away from home at the time of his wife's murder.

Strydom says Faan has since been arrested, along with his alleged mistress.

Strydom – a former major in the South African Police Service and a law graduate – says he is unsure of the motive but it has been alleged that Faan paid the woman 100 000 meticais (R25 000) to find someone to kill his wife.

She allegedly then hired a Mozambican man to carry out the murder while Faan was away from home.

Strydom says Mozambican police did a good job investigating the case.

All suspects denied bail

"I had access to the evidence and, as a former policeman, there is definitely evidence to support a strong case," Strydom said.

The Lowvelder reported that the woman and man who allegedly carried out the murder confessed to the crime on the Mozambican TV station Miramar.

According to the publication, the woman said Petro had found out about her husband's affair and that Faan wanted to avoid a costly divorce.

The male accused reportedly said he had been instructed to drown Petro but instead bashed her head against the floor as he didn't have "the nerve" to drown her.

Faan and the other accused have been denied bail and remain in custody, Strydom said.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said he was not aware of the incident. 

|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

