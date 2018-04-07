 

SA man crosses continents to donate kidney to cousin - report

2018-04-07 07:22

Correspondent

A South African man left his home and job to move to Perth in order to donate one of his kidneys to his second cousin, who he had never met before, an Australian TV station reported.

"I think we all pursue happiness. The thing that makes me happy is to help people – so maybe it is a bit selfish to give my kidney away," Michael Jardim told the Ten Eyewitness News this week about his decision.

Jardim donated his kidney to his cousin, Steph Cooks, aged 25, who has lupus.

After years of treatment, her kidneys failed last year – just one week after she had graduated as a primary school teacher.

Her immediate family members were not suitable matches and so the search turned to extended family.

The operation took place on Thursday.

 

Read more on:    australia

