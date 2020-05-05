 

SA man stranded in Cameroon reunited with son battling cancer

2020-05-05 05:10

Canny Maphanga

Jody Faulmann and his father Reginald Faulmann.

Jody Faulmann and his father Reginald Faulmann. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A South African citizen, who was stranded in Cameroon during the lockdown, has finally been reunited with his son battling cancer in Cape Town.

"I was released [from quarantine] on Tuesday and arrived home on Wednesday. I have been with my son since and it was very emotional," Reginald Faulmann told News24 on Sunday.

The 62-year-old had been stranded in Douala, Cameroon, since 18 March.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

President Cyril Ramaphosa's initial announcement of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19, meant all international and domestic flights were prohibited, irrespective of the risk category of the country of origin.

READ | 'Please get me home to my dying son' – Dad stranded in Cameroon’s plea to SA govt

Faulmann arrived in South Africa on Sunday, 19 April, after the government amended regulations to make provisions for repatriation flights during the lockdown. He thanked the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) for their efforts to ensure he returned to SA soil.

"When the repatriation flight of SAA was cancelled, they went the extra mile to secure a charter to bring all stranded SA people back home. They worked tirelessly to make sure that this would happen, and they kept in constant contact at all times to inform me of progress," he said.

He was placed in quarantine at the Birchwood Hotel in Johannesburg, Gauteng, and later tested for Covid-19.

Following his results, he was released, and he was able to reunite with his son.

Faulmann has been with his son, Jody, 39, since then. 

His son is terminally ill with cancer and "has very little time left".

Repatriation and evacuation flights continue during the Level 4 lockdown, but international and domestic flights remain prohibited.

ALSO READ | Lockdown: ACSA has facilitated evacuation, repatriation of 13 783 passengers - Mbalula

As of Sunday, South Africa had 6 783 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 131 deaths.

- Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UPDATED: CORONAVIRUS FAQs | All your questions answered

2020-04-30 06:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Thulas Nxesi briefs media on lockdown level 4 back-to-work readiness
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 04:02 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 14:19 PM
Road name: TAXI SERVICES

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-04 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 