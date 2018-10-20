 

SA media must reflect on its practices in a time of State Capture - Sanef

2018-10-20 19:14

Jenna Etheridge

(Sanef)

(Sanef)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Media houses need to deeply introspect on their practices and how these might be contributing to democracy or eroding trust, the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) urged this week.

Commemorating the 41st anniversary of Black Wednesday, which saw a serious crack down on media freedom in 1977, Sanef chairperson Mahlatse Mahlase touched on the raging debate about the credibility of some media institutions and the craft of journalism itself.

"We need to honestly answer why studies show that trust in the media is eroding. This was long before the recent apologies," she said in a speech prepared for a Sanef fundraising dinner on Friday night.

She was referring to the recent apology by the Sunday Times this past week for serious editorial lapses with some of its past stories since 2014.

Also read: Sanef acknowledges 'devastating impact' of inaccurate Sunday Times reports

Sanef met with Tiso Blackstar management on Tuesday to discuss the series of inaccurate reports on the Cato Manor death squad, the illegal deportation of Zimbabweans and the South African Revenue Service "rogue unit".

Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko said in the apology that it was clear they had made mistakes "and allowed ourselves to be manipulated by those with ulterior motives".

Mahlase said those who were part of capturing the State saw the media as an important vehicle.

"The role of the media in creating the fertile environment for the band of rogues to grace our most sacrosanct institutions, needs an honest and thorough assessment. This is so that such heinous mistakes can never, ever, happen again," she said.

"The recent events have again suggested that the media industry has a lot to do, if the dream of meaningful democracy is to be truly realised."

Also read: Ruth First Memorial Lecture: Journalism suffers crisis of quality and credibility

Sanef acknowledged the throngs of ethical journalists in South Africa who remained committed to serving the public and those who exposed corruption.

"Despite what our critics say, Steinhoff, the collusion ahead of 2010, Bosasa, VBS etcetera – were exposed by the media."

Journalists worked hard to expose the rot, in the face of physical, verbal and psychological threats to have them silenced.

On the topic of muzzling the media, Mahlase said they asked President Cyril Ramaphosa in May to do the right thing and not sign into law the so-called Secrecy Bill, which was passed by Parliament in 2013.

"We remain positive that President Ramaphosa will still do the right thing – as an important sign of his commitment to democracy, which cannot be sustained when draconian ideas and draft laws bubble around.

"If he has any doubt, he can send it to the Constitutional Court, so we can get finality on this matter."

A number of other threats to the industry were also highlighted.

Mahlase said they were aware of complaints of inappropriate managerial interference in editorial spaces, as well as editors being fired or intimidated in order to tone down what was reported.

"We know journalists too have been pushed out when they fought back; Editorial decisions being taken in order to achieve particular commercial goals."

Newsrooms faced budgetary challenges and rounds of retrenchments, forcing out those with experience, institutional memory and agency.

A study by Sanef and Genderlinks that was launched this week, revealed that black men now comprised half of top media managers.

The number of black women in top media management has increased fivefold but was still 20% lower than black men.

"But there is still a worry – the gender gap appears to be widening and black men are moving up the ranks at a much faster pace than black women, and while there is an increase in women middle managers, there is a decline in skilled professionals."

Gender parity

Mahlase said the industry needed to walk the talk on gender parity.

Sanef has prioritised the training and upskilling of female media professionals with its Media Management Skills Programme.

It has also updated the journalist occupational qualification, a certificate targeting people with matric but also suitable for graduates and newsroom journalists.

"Media law and ethics remain a critical component in grooming the next generation of truth warriors," said Mahlase.

Read more on:    sanef  |  media  |  state capture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mboweni: State Capture was a 'great public sector heist'

2018-10-20 18:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: I would have saved my son had I known he was in the house - Hout Bay mom
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:05 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 06:05 AM
Road name: MyCiTi Bus

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, October 19 2018-10-19 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 