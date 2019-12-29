 

SA medical students develop app for world competition

2019-12-29 12:23
Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman were selected as one of 10 finalists in an international competition. (UKZN)

Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman were selected as one of 10 finalists in an international competition. (UKZN)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two Kwazulu-Natal medical students have presented to the World Health Organisation, a cellphone application designed to help with ensuring patients take pills regularly, the University of KZN said on Sunday.

"They have designed an innovative approach using cellphone based technology to send automated alerts/reminders via text messages (SMS) to patients to take their medication on time."

"To date there has been no technological intervention that specifically addresses poor patient compliance to antimicrobials."

READ | Speedy medicine dispensing robot to give SA healthcare a shot in the arm

The students, Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman, were selected as one of 10 finalists in an international competition. A total of 163 proposals from 40 countries had been submitted to the WHO and Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The competition was looking for solutions to antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Patient non-compliance

This is the process whereby "as bacteria develop the ability to stop the drugs used to treat them, we risk reverting back to a time when simple infections might become untreatable", explained the university.

"By 2050, 10 million lives could be lost due to the growing worldwide threat of AMR."

Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman were selec

Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman developed an application designed to help with ensuring patients take pills regularly. (UKZN)

One of the key causes of AMR in developing countries is patient non-compliance.  This is when patient either forgets or deliberately do not take the pills needed, especially when symptoms of an illness seem to get better.

The consequence of this is that the bacteria then replicates, leading to a spread of resistance.  As such the treatment then fails and the patients get sicker, or even die.

Narain and Suleman attended a workshop in Geneva, Switzerland where they could explore further refinements for their proposals and build the capacity to implement them.

Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman were sele

Kapil Narain and Mohamed Hoosen Suleman plan to implement their innovation in low and middle income countries, focusing on Sub-Saharan Africa. (UKZN)

The app that they developed would be adjusted according to the specific needs of each patient.

The students now plan to implement their innovation in low and middle income countries, focusing on Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Innovative, feasible and sustainable solutions with the mindset of 'think global, act local' are essential to combat AMR and prevent an era of superbugs in resource-limited settings such as Sub-Saharan Africa," said Narain, a fifth-year medical student.

"Meeting and engaging with leading experts in the field of Public Health was an exhilarating experience."

"It is imperative that we as the young scientific community engage with senior most experts to discuss innovative strategies," added Suleman, who already holds a pharmacy degree and is now a first year medical student.

- compiled Mirah Langer


Read more on:    ukzn  |  durban  |  healthcare
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Motorists who drive drunk must be locked up - Mbalula

2019-12-29 10:53

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Mom speaks out after chilling footage goes viral of man 'snatching' toddler from trolley in Durban mall
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Muizenberg 09:46 AM
Road name: Main Road

Camps Bay 09:45 AM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player scores R300 000! 2019-12-28 21:19 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 