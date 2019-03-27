 

SA mulls withholding aid from 'rogue' African leaders for lack of support

2019-03-27 14:29

Carien du Plessis

President of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic Brahim Ghali. (Dirco via Twitter)

President of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic Brahim Ghali. (Dirco via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa could in future withhold aid from neighbouring countries if they go against issues it takes a strong position on.

A Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) official told News24 there was even a feeling that a country such as Madagascar should return the roughly R30 million South Africa gave to help conduct its election last year.

Madagascar's newly-elected president, Andry Rajoelina, snubbed the two-day Southern African Development Community (SADC) solidarity summit on Western Sahara which ended on Tuesday and sent his foreign minister, Andriantsitohaina Franck Michel Niaina, to attend the rival conference on Monday in Morocco instead, according to an attendance register distributed by a Moroccan government official.

Dirco deputy director-general for Africa, Xolisa Makaya, told News24 this debate was ongoing in the department.

Debate

"There is a feeling that sometimes we don't put conditions to support we provide to a number of countries, and some people feel strongly about the non-attendance by certain countries. They are asking themselves the question 'why do we continue to support those countries if they can go to a general meeting that is essentially to undermine this very important conference of SADC?'," he said.

"It is an ongoing debate; we can't hide that."

South Africa and many countries in the SADC accuse Morocco of being colonisers of the Western Sahara. In their view, Morocco should not have been allowed to become an African Union member in 2017 because colonial powers are not allowed to be members according to the continental body's Constitutive Act.

READ: Mantashe slams Morocco over parallel Western Sahara conference

Only two out of the 16 SADC member countries – Madagascar and Comores – did not attend the two-day conference hosted by South Africa. Eswatini, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi and Angola were among the countries represented at both conferences.

Makaya said South Africa did not have a problem with that.

Zambian high commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba told News24 his country was "neutral and [we] encourage dialogue" and was guided by the position taken by the African Union and the United Nations on the Western Sahara issue.

"Zambia has always brought warring parties or belligerents on one table of discussions," he said.

SADC chairperson Namibian President Hage Geingob, said in his opening speech that Africa could only move forward if all people were free. He also mentioned that there were "some SADC members" attending the Morocco gathering.

"We must ask if SADC is united in its support for freedom for the Saharawi people, or do we need a new approach?"

Appeal

Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic President Brahim Ghali said the conference was "an urgent appeal to the United Nations and its partner the African Union, and to the Kingdom of Morocco to expedite the organisation of that referendum [on Western Sahara's self-determination] as the just, democratic and only solution endorsed by the international community".

The SADC conference called for the "unconditional implementation of all UN resolutions and AU decisions on Western Sahara that will lead to a positive, peaceful and permanent solution". It also said the Kingdom of Morocco and Polisario Front should "engage faithfully in direct negotiations without preconditions".

It also said human rights violations should be monitored and Western Sahara's natural resources should not be exploited.

According to the Moroccan government, 38 African countries attended its conference. It is not clear whether these represented the same countries that indicated in 2017 – behind closed doors during the African Union summit – that they did not oppose Morocco's entrance into the African Union.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sadc  |  morocco  |  diplomacy  |  southern africa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Verulam man stabbed and robbed while sitting on side of the road

53 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Verulam man stabbed and robbed while sitting on side of the road
Traffic Alerts
No jackpot, but many win over R2k on Daily Lotto 2019-03-26 22:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 