 

SA Muslim community distributes R7m worth of humanitarian aid

2020-04-03 21:30

Ntwaagae Seleka

Coronaviruses And Prevention Of The Risk Of Biological Pollution. (Getty Images)



The Muslim community has distributed more than R7 million worth of welfare and relief aid across the country since the lockdown began.

The SA Muslims Covid-19 response task team has been co-ordinating with the national and provincial government and other stakeholders to ensure that the needs of vulnerable families are met.

In Gauteng, the organisation, in partnership with the provincial government, has handed out food hampers along with blankets, hygiene hampers, sanitisers, and face masks.

"The Africa Muslims Agency has distributed hygiene kits and food hampers across the province. In the Johannesburg CBD, 500 people received food hampers and blankets were distributed to the homeless in the Mayfair area.

"Islamic Relief South Africa expended 685 one-month food hampers, hygiene packs, and household packs. The Al Imdaad Foundation distributed food hampers, blankets, hygiene packs, and toothbrushes to the homeless and vulnerable groups in Lenasia South, Windsor, Eikenhoff, Grosvenor, and Eldorado Park," said project spokesperson Shanaaz Ebrahim-Gire. 

Donations in KZN and Western Cape 

Food hampers and hygiene packs were also distributed in KwaZulu-Natal. 

"The Natal Memon Jamaat welfare team in collaboration with the World Memon Organisation, Jama'atun Nisa and Being Muslim team distributed over 600 family food hampers and hygiene packs in the three days leading up to the lockdown. 

"Since then, these organisations have distributed food hampers with hygiene content to various needy families residing in Bonela, Seaview, Canelands - Verulam, KaPata, Pietermaritzburg, Phoenix and other areas around Durban Central. 

"… Africa Muslims Agency, as part of their #Humanitize and #12MillionMeals campaigns, distributed hygiene kits and food hampers and will continue to distribute these much-needed items in the Durban and Newcastle areas," said Ebrahim-Gire.

Emergency cases

The Al Imdaad Foundation donated 30 Jojo tanks in the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality.

In the Western Cape, food hampers will be distributed to vulnerable families and informal settlements in Lost City, Athlone, Heideveld, Hanover Park, parts of Mitchells Plain, Salt River, Woodstock, Factreton, Parow, and others.

"In other provinces, SANZAF's offices in Port Elizabeth, East London and Kimberley are also active in responding to emergency cases," said Ebrahim-Gire.

Read more on:    coronavirus
