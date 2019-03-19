 

SA NGO workers get boost with new professional qualification

2019-03-19 06:08

Duncan Alfreds

The first intake of students were introduced to the public this week, at an event hosted by Community Chest. Pictured with them is Community Chest CEO Lorenzo Davids (back row on the left in black jacket) and Cornerstone Institute CEO Noel Daniels (middle, black jacket). Pictures by Donovan McLaughlin.

The first intake of students were introduced to the public this week, at an event hosted by Community Chest. Pictured with them is Community Chest CEO Lorenzo Davids (back row on the left in black jacket) and Cornerstone Institute CEO Noel Daniels (middle, black jacket). Pictures by Donovan McLaughlin.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

There is hope that a new professional NGO qualification will give community workers the skill set to make an impact on social problems at local level.

"Solving social issues is often complex and multi-layered. By doing post matric training in community development, such community leaders can begin to engage with social problems at a deeper level, but without compromising the validity of their lived experience and the deep knowledge and experience they have as people living in communities," Joan Daries, programme manager at Community Chest, told News24 about the new qualification.

The higher certificate in community development is not simply a synonym for a service diploma - it's intended to specifically address the needs of vulnerable groups.

"Community development builds healthy, functioning communities through social change that is driven by communities themselves. It is comprehensive, multi-sectoral, and multi-disciplinary. It draws from disciplines such as economics, sociology, agriculture and community psychology," said Daries.

"Community members trained in this way are able to lead sustainable solutions to community challenges through a broad range of strategies and tactics to achieve the common good."

Funding

The programme is run in partnership with the Cornerstone Institute and is registered with the Department of Higher Education and Training.

While it will be offered at South African universities, funding will come from Community Chest with the support of the National Lotteries Commission.

Course participants will complete the qualification over two years, part-time, and Community Chest has provided scholarships of R32 000 each for an initial group of 30 students.

"This is a most welcome development for the NGO sector as it gives community leaders the opportunity to combine their practice and experiential learning with the rigour of academic discipline. This is important for the growth of a civil society sector that is able to participate fully in development and governance processes insisting on integrity and accountability all round," said Daries.

Countries such as Canada, Australia and the UK have implemented similar programmes and Daries expressed the hope that it would change the NGO sector.

"My vision for the future is that 10 years from now, community work will be a recognised educational profession, where people are compensated properly in terms of the time and the effort and the energy they spend in the field, with proper policies in place to formalise this sector."

The first intake of students were introduced to th

The first intake of students were introduced to the public this week, at an event hosted by Community Chest. Pictured with them is Community Chest CEO Lorenzo Davids (back row on the left in black jacket) and Cornerstone Institute CEO Noel Daniels (middle, black jacket). Pictures by Donovan McLaughlin.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    community chest  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No hindrance to policing despite 'unprecedented' absenteeism, Cape police management maintains

2019-03-19 05:19

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: More than 120 people die after cyclone hits Mozambique, Zimbabwe
Traffic Alerts
Another one strikes it lucky with Daily Lotto 2019-03-18 21:50 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 