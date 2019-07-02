 

SA pilot who flew for Qatar Airways dies in hospital after Cape Town shooting

2019-07-02 08:51

Jenna Etheridge

Condolences have been pouring in for a South African pilot who died in hospital over the weekend, following a shooting in Melkbosstrand in Cape Town in which he lost his leg.

Western Cape police have changed the investigation from attempted murder to murder.

Unknown suspects shot Mark Nel, 56, who flew the large Airbus A380 for Qatar Airways, on the evening of June 1, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.

He had apparently stopped his vehicle at a parking lot so a friend could urinate, when he was attacked and shot in the right foot, according to Rapport.

His wife posted on social media at the time that despite surgeons' desperate measures to save his leg, they had had to amputate it due to extreme damage.

'Brilliant aviator'

He had been heavily sedated in ICU.

Loved ones reacted with shock when he died as a result of his injuries on Sunday.

A friend, Kevin Grinaker, shared on Facebook: "Mark was a man amongst men, a friend and a brilliant aviator. He had a heart of gold, a superior sense of humour and was incredibly humble."

Ex-colleagues also shared their fond memories of Nel as a skilled aviator and friend.

Lionel Ashbury said: "Deepest and sincere condolences to the Nel Family, friends and Mark's fellow colleagues during his service in the SAAF, especially as a Flight Engineer at 15 Sqn, AFB Durban, as well as his fellow colleagues at the former Nationwide Airlines and at Qatar Airlines. May he Rest in Peace."

Traut said no arrests have yet been made.

Read more on:    cape town  |  shootings  |  crime
