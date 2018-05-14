 

SA pulls ambassador out of Israel over Gaza violence

2018-05-14 20:07

Kaveel Singh

Thousands of Palestinians are protesting near Gaza's border with Israel, as Israel prepared for the festive inauguration of a new US Embassy in contested Jerusalem. (Khalil Hamra, AP)

South Africa has taken a strong stance against the killing of 41 Palestinians by Israeli armed forces by pulling the SA ambassador out of Israel.

"Given the indiscriminate and gravity of the latest Israeli attack, the South African government has taken a decision to recall Ambassador Sisa Ngombane with immediate effect until further notice," Department of International Relations spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya said on Monday.

Mabaya said the attack also resulted in scores of Palestinian citizens being injured.

He said government condemned "in the strongest terms possible the latest act of violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces along the Gaza border".

"[This] led to the deaths of over 40 [people] killed following a peaceful protest against the provocative inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem," he said.

Mabaya said South Africa reiterated its view that the Israeli Defence Force "must withdraw from the Gaza Strip and bring to an end the violent and destructive incursions into Palestinian territories".

"South Africa maintains further that the violence in the Gaza Strip will stand in the way of rebuilding Palestinian institutions and infrastructure."

Mabaya said government reiterates calls made by several member states of the United Nations calling for an independent inquiry into the killings, with a view to holding to account those who are responsible.

Monday marked the deadliest day of violence since the 2014 cross border war. 

