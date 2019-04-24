 

SA rallies to assist people in flood-stricken areas - here's how you can help

2019-04-24 15:24

Kamva Somdyala

Floods in KZN which left at least 51 people dead on Tuesday

Floods in KZN which left at least 51 people dead on Tuesday (twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

As heavy rains continue to batter some parts of the country, people have rallied on social media to assist with relief efforts.

As of Wednesday morning, the death toll in KwaZulu-Natal had reached 51, with thousands displaced, while the Eastern Cape community of Port St Johns called for assistance as they reported that low-lying areas had been flooded by heavy rains.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a number of severe warnings, as a weather system dumps rain across the country.

Ramaphosa expressed his personal sadness at the loss of life and damage to property.

"As South Africans, the entire nation's thoughts and prayers are with the people of KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape who have been affected by the forces of nature, against which they had little defence," said the president.

At the same time, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) remained on standby and was "ready to assist as soon as it is instructed to do so", according to spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini. 

Twitter user Tumi Sole used his social media account to filter information on drop-off points for any kind of assistance people could provide, as well as bank account details for people who wish to donate money. This effort was under #CountryDuty.

Ordinary South Africans, together with media personalities - including AKA, Rami Chuene and Bonang Matheba - were quick to respond, adding to donations for the affected areas and calling for solidarity. 

Items requested at the various drop-off points include toiletries, blankets, clothing and school supplies. Various drop-off points across the country have been identified, including the Mangosuthu University of Technology, 511 Mangosuthu Highway, Department of Marketing and Communications, and the Durban Town Hall.

For Port St Johns, items can be dropped off at 158 Main Road.

Read more on:    durban  |  weather
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape doesn't have to rely only on Eskom - DA's Mazzone

39 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R400 000 jackpot goes to one player 2019-04-23 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 