 

SA scrambles to finalise housing plan for populated areas: 'You can’t put a cost on human lives'

2020-04-05 21:52

Azarrah Karrim

Alexandra in the foreground is a sprawling township in Johannesburg.

Alexandra in the foreground is a sprawling township in Johannesburg.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A massive housing initiative is under way to reduce the number of people living in congested areas in a bid to fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

McIntosh Polela, spokesperson for the Department of Human Settlements, told News24 a team of senior officials is currently planning to move some residents to ease population density in certain areas.

The plan is currently in the consultation phase, Polela added.

There are 29 informal settlements across South Africa which have been identified for the project, including four metros in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng.

READ | Plan to make land available for people in 29 'heavily populated areas'

Five of these areas are extremely populated and have been given priority, Polela said.

He added that some residents might resist the move, but consultation with these communities is key.

“We are going to move people not far from their current places of their residence. Historically, residents have resisted moving, hence the need for consultation and moving them not far from where they currently live.

“Consultation is important because we are trying to convince residents that it is in their interest to be relocated,” he said.

The move will ideally last longer than the nationwide lockdown. The government will start by providing temporary accommodation, such as converted shipping containers.  

READ | Concern as desperate homeless people escape shelter

“The plan is to ease congestion from informal settlements – preferably for the long term, permanently even. For any emergency, it will make it easier to access human settlements once congestion has eased,” Polela said.

He added the department is working with municipalities to coordinate the move and avoid duplication.

While municipalities are “welcome” to have their own plans, they need to have the budget and inform national government “so we don’t cater for communities that are already catered”.

“We, as the national government, are overseeing the process, working with civil society organisations as well as municipalities.”

As for the cost, Polela said: “This is a moving target. You can’t put a cost on human lives.”

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown  |  housing
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Coronavirus: Switch on disconnected water immediately, urges Sisulu

2020-04-05 20:58

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | How awareness and unity can make a difference - Khayelitsha gets 1 000 hand sanitisers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:12 PM
Road name: Taxi Services

Cape Town 03:06 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto winners 2020-04-05 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Architect

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R400 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Imports Controller

Cape Town
Professional Career Services
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Data Analyst

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R540 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 