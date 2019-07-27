SA security guard told 'to go back to Poland' in UK attack - reports

A South African man working as a security guard in the United Kingdom was "told to go back to Poland" in a racially-aggravated assault, according to reports.

In a statement this week, the Avon and Somerset Police released two CCTV images as part of its investigation into the attack in Taunton, England, around 21:00 on April 12.

The guard, in his 50s, was punched repeatedly by a number of young people while in the grounds of Bishop's Fox School, the police said.

"The man retreated into his car which was then attacked by the group who smashed its windscreen, lights and wing mirrors."

According to the Metro, the man was a former police captain from South Africa, who was punched many times and suffered a broken shoulder while confronting the group who was vandalising school property.

"They obviously didn’t recognise his South African accent and told him to go back to Poland," the man's colleague Ron Blake told the Independent.

The gang apparently took the man's keys and threw them into a hedge so he couldn't drive off, before smashing the van with a concrete block, it reported.

"We’d like to speak to those pictured in the images but we need the public’s help to identify them," the statement by the Avon and Somerset police read.



"Due to the language used during the assault, we are treating the incident as racially aggravated."

CCTV stills released by UK police (Supplied)

