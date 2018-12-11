 

SA seeks normalised ties with Rwanda after Lindiwe Sisulu 'prostitute' insult

2018-12-11 13:04

Jan Gerber

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu (Gallo)

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa remains committed to normalising diplomatic relations with Rwanda, but insulting Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu isn't helping the cause as it only serves as a distraction.

This was the message from Sisulu's spokesperson, Ndivhuwo Mabaya, as relations between South Africa and Rwanda soured after insults were aimed at Sisulu, which included being called a "prostitute" on what is believed to be a state-controlled website.

South Africa's diplomatic relationship with Rwanda broke down in 1994 when South Africa expelled three Rwandan diplomats after a failed attempt on the life of Kayumba Nyamwasa. The Rwandan authorities responded by expelling six South African diplomats.

Nyamwasa, a former general in the Rwandan army who fell out with Rwandan president Paul Kagame, sought sanctuary in South Africa since 2010. He also established an opposition party in exile.

In March this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Rwanda and together with Kagame, decided that relations should be normalised.

According to Mabaya, Sisulu views this as high priority and has established a task team to help her with this.

Last month, Sisulu said she met Nyamwasa and was pleasantly surprised to find him willing to negotiate with the Rwandan authorities.

That remark set off the criticism and insults from Rwanda.

'An appetite for insulting us'

The website Rushyashya referred to her as "Nyamwasa's prostitute" in a heading and there were tweets from Rwandan deputy foreign minister Olivier Nduhungirehe.

"The deputy minister has an appetite for insulting us on social media," Mabaya said.

The offending article has been removed but Nduhungirehe's tweet remains.

Since then, Rwanda's envoy in South Africa was told the remarks were unacceptable and was asked to stop it.

South Africa's High Commissioner in Rwanda, George Twala, had also been called to Pretoria for consultations on how best to deal with the normalisation process with Rwanda going forward.

"This was just an incident," Mabaya said. He added that there hasn't been another incident after they spoke with their Rwandan counterparts.

"We want to concentrate on the normalisation process."

He added that they could work faster and with more focus when not insulted.

"It is distracting us from the main task of normalising," he said. "We want to complete this as soon as possible."

He also said good relations between South Africa and Rwanda were important because there were growing economic ties between the two countries, it could boost tourism and there was also a growing academic relationship. 

Read more on:    dirco  |  kayumba nyamwasa  |  lindiwe sisulu  |  paul kagame  |  rwanda  |  diplomacy  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Pule Mabe takes leave, pending outcome of sexual harassment inquiry

2018-12-11 12:42

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Durban metro cop loses her cool with motorist
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 8 December Lottery draw 2018-12-08 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

HSE Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 