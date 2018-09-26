SA serious about tackling economic woes, Ramaphosa tells Bloomberg

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his US counterpart Donald Trump's comments on land expropriation in South Africa were 'ill-informed'. Watch. WATCH

They shook hands and spoke cordially to each other, but did not mention the US president's recent controversial tweet.

This is what President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Bloomberg summit held in New York on Wednesday.

Following his speech to prominent US business representatives in New York, Ramaphosa told Bloomberg Television in an interview that he and President Donald Trump sat at the same dinner table with others at the 73rd General Assembly of the United Nations on Tuesday.