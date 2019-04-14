SA social ills are part of the legacy of apartheid- ANC

The ANC says South Africa’s social ills are part of the legacy of apartheid.

The party said this at its manifesto briefing on Social Cohesion and Moral Regeneration on Sunday. The briefing was part of its series of manifesto engagements.

"The ANC leadership recognise the deteriorated moral fire and social ills which is the part of the legacy of apartheid," chairperson of the ANC’s culture and religious affairs sub-committee, Mathole Motshekga said.

Motshekga said in order for the social ills to be addressed, a social movement for renewal was now in place, and would be complemented by the resuscitation of the gender machinery.

He said a team of 15 women have been appointed to review gender machinery in South Africa, followed by an open conversation with women organisations to tackle the gender based violence, femicide, and drug and alcohol abuse.

He said the establishment of the team was an indication that the ANC is committed to creating safer communities for women and children.

"The 2019 elections are taking place against the backdrop of the ANC’s 25 years in government. The ANC is celebrating a break from a pariah past of colonial and apartheid oppression, that had a scant regard to fundamental human rights, including the right human dignity. At the very heart of the colonial and apartheid project was the conviction to compartmentalise South Africa along racial and ethnic lines," he said.

Motshekga also touched on the party’s 2019 manifesto saying the party remained committed to, development and promotion of indigenous languages and would sponsor legislation that dealt with hate crimes and ensured that there was unreserved enforcement once enacted into law.

He said the hate crimes referred to would include the broader spectrum such as those perpetrated on account of the victim’s race, gender, religion, disability, sexual orientation (and sexual identity), or albinism, among others.

"In the next term, the ANC will fast-track the promotion and implementation of indigenous language programmes, including finalisation of language legislation in provinces for inclusion in the school curriculum," said Motshekga.

He added that the ANC would also be taking particular care in the memorialisation of all veterans of the liberation struggle – those sung and unsung.

Motshekga said the move was all about changing the meta historical narrative that was white and eurocentric.

"In so doing, it is to say, we too matter. Some distinguished amongst them will have been conferred with national orders – and some are still to be identified for this honour," he said.