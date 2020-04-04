 

SA students from China released from quarantine in Ekurhuleni

2020-04-04 12:05

Nicole McCain

Dr. Blade Nzimande

Dr. Blade Nzimande

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Just under 80 students, recently returned from China, have been given the all clear to return to their families.

This follows a 14-day quarantine period at the Birchwood Hotel in Ekurhuleni.

The students have all tested negative for Covid-19. This was confirmed by Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Blade Nzimande on Saturday.

Seventy-six students, from provinces around the country, will return to their families. Another four students, who arrived in South Africa later, will remain at the hotel to complete their 14-day quarantine period.

In his address, Nzimande lauded the students for their discipline, saying many had experienced lockdown in China. He urged them to become ambassadors for the national lockdown underway in South Africa.

"Today we are happy you are leaving to join your families. It was not easy to arrive at OR Tambo and to be told, 'No, wait, you are not going home to your families, you are still staying two weeks in quarantine,'" Nzimande said.

Nzimande added that the area had been declared a "green zone" by the health department.

Read more on:    blade nzimande  |  ekurhuleni  |  health  |  lockdown  |  covid-19  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN police station evacuated after cop tests positive for Covid-19

2020-04-04 11:48

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Locked and loaded - police shoot at News24 journalist during lockdown
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 03:06 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 03:03 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player just got R324K richer 2020-04-03 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Architect

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R400 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Data Analyst

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R540 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Imports Controller

Cape Town
Professional Career Services
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 