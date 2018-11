A woman narrowly escaped injury as a bakkie came careening down a hill in the Bo-Kaap. Video footage of the incident surfaced online recently. WATCH . WATCH

A South African teacher has died in an accident in Vietnam, media reports suggest.

According to VN Express, two South Africans were travelling from Hanoi to Hai Phong City when the accident occurred on Saturday.

Their motorbike hit the back of another vehicle, and one of the men was then run over by a container truck.

Netwerk24 identified the dead man as South African citizen Benjamin Jooste.

The publication reported that family friend Bertus le Roux confirmed the death and that Jooste's father and brother will travel to Vietnam to make arrangements for cremation.

Talk Vietnam said that the second man was hospitalised and that both men taught at an English language centre in Hanoi.

On Facebook, Jooste's brother Simeon posted: "Goodbye bro bear. I love you."

Both Vietnamese publications said that alarm has been raised by the increasing number of foreigners dying in highway accidents in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation, 14 000 people die on Vietnam roads each year, and 59% of them are motorcyclists. The organisation says that the majority of the deaths are people between 15 and 49 years old.

