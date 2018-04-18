 

SA 'took strong exception' to Australian travel advisory

2018-04-18 15:43

Jan Gerber

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu. (File photo: GCIS)

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu. (File photo: GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa "took strong exception" to a recent travel advisory issued by the Australian government.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu said in a statement on Wednesday that the advisory contained "misleading information about South Africa in general and, in particular, about the experiences of foreign tourists visiting South Africa".

Sisulu will raise the South African government's concerns with her Australian counterpart, Minister Julie Bishop. 

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco), "the travel advisory has the potential, not only to deter Australians from visiting South Africa, but also to tarnish our country's image". 

Previously, Dirco officials unsuccessfully requested that the advisory be amended to reflect the situation in South Africa as it relates to the true experiences of foreign tourists. 

Dirco therefore decided to escalate the matter and show the seriousness with which the South African government values the contribution the tourism sector makes to the economy.

"South Africa remains one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and tourists in most instances have pleasant experiences of our country," said Sisulu.

'Exercise a high degree of caution'

The advisory warned visitors to South Africa to "exercise a high degree of caution".

"This level means that there are more or bigger risks in this location than what you would typically find in a large Australian city. The level may reflect a weak law and order system (where violent crime is prevalent) or deficiencies in public services (such as less responsive law enforcement agencies).

"In some cases, the level may reflect underlying volatility where the security environment could change with little warning. It may also be used temporarily to reflect a passing event, such as a cyclone, political unrest or a short-term increase in a country's domestic terrorism level," the Australian governmental website indicated.

The following reasons for the advisory were provided:

  • "Because of the high level of serious crime."
  • "There is a threat of terrorism in South Africa. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners, such as shopping centres."
  • "The Western Cape, including the city of Cape Town, is experiencing severe drought conditions and strict water restrictions are in place."
  • "The frequency of most types of crime is increasing. Robberies are frequently reported on the roads and at shopping centres. Visitors to shopping malls should remain vigilant at all times."
  • "Be cautious when using public transport. Avoid using minibus taxis due to safety and security concerns. Many of these vehicles are in poor condition, drivers, often unlicensed and almost invariably uninsured, drive erratically, and disputes between rival drivers may become violent."
  • "Avoid large gatherings and demonstrations as they can quickly turn violent."
  • "The rate of HIV/AIDS infection in South Africa is very high. Exercise precautions with activities exposing you to risk of infection. Victims of violent crime, including rape, should seek immediate medical assistance."

While South Africa hasn't experienced a recent terrorist attack, Australia's own government says Australia's national terrorism threat level remains probable. 

"Credible intelligence, assessed by our security agencies, indicates that individuals or groups continue to possess the intent and capability to conduct a terrorist attack in Australia," reads the terrorist advisory on Australia's National Security website.

This follows remarks by Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton last month after MPs in South Africa's National Assembly voted in favour of a motion to investigate the viability of amending the Constitution to allow expropriation of land without compensation. 

Dutton said white South African farmers "deserve special attention" and added that Australia would consider fast-tracking their visa applications. 

In response, Sisulu issued a diplomatic demarche, or course of action, to Australian High Commissioner in South Africa Adam McCarthy, to demand that Dutton retract his comments.

Read more on:    lindiwe sisulu  |  australia  |  tourism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Presidency ordered to pay costs after withdrawal of state capture appeal

2018-04-18 15:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Sassy UKZN graduate steals the show as she struts her stuff at graduation ceremony
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:20 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:09 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 17 2018-04-17 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 