SA tourist killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

Cairo - A South African tourist was killed and 12 other
people were injured when a hot air balloon crashed near Egypt's ancient city of
Luxor on Friday, a health ministry official said.
Sharif Wadie, the assistant health minister in charge of
emergency services, told AFP there were no other casualties but did not
elaborate on the extent of the passengers' injuries.
Their nationalities were not immediately clear.
Tourists often take early morning hot air balloon rides over
the city and the ancient Egyptian temples and relics in neighbouring areas.
One of the main attractions is the Karnak temple, which dates
back thousands of years.
The hot air balloons also offer views of the Valley of the
Kings, where pharaonic nobility were buried.
Hot air balloon companies in Luxor offer the tours usually
starting at sunrise.
The government had previously suspended the rides after two
crashes in four years.
In 2009, 13 tourists were injured when their hot air balloon
struck a communications mast in Luxor and crashed.
In 2013, a hot air balloon caught fire in mid-flight over
Luxor, killing 19 tourists.
A fact-finding committee later found that the accident was
probably caused by a gas leak near the burner, sparking a blaze that spread
throughout the balloon.
The tourists, from Britain, France, Hong Kong, Hungary and
Japan, died when the balloon plummeted to the ground after catching fire.
The pilot and one tourist survived by jumping from the
balloon, officials said at the time.
Friday's accident comes as the government tries to woo back
tourists following years of unrest that drove them away.
A jihadist insurgency led by the Islamic State group has
targeted tourists, including bombing a Russian airliner carrying holidaymakers
from an Egyptian resort in 2015 that killed all 224 people on board.