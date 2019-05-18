SA Weather Service warns of 'heavy rainfall' for parts of Western Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for rainfall leading to possible flooding in the Western Cape on Monday.

The service has however said that the possible flooding will have "minor impacts", with the Cape Metropole and the mountainous areas of the Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts experiencing the heavy rainfall.

Further, strong winds were expected from Sunday afternoon along the south-western coastline of the province which could also impact coastal activities, the weather service further said.

The City of Cape Town’s disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said it was ready to deal with any incidents that may occur as a result of the predicted inclement weather.

A high of 14 degrees has been predicted for Cape Town on Monday with an 80% chance of rain.