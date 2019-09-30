 

SA women arrested in Mauritius for alleged drug smuggling

2019-09-30 18:57
A South African woman was arrested in Mauritius for allegedly smuggling heroin into the country. (iStock)

The family of a South Africa woman is currently receiving consular services after she was arrested in Mauritius on September 17 for allegedly smuggling heroin into the country.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele confirmed the incident but would not disclose details surrounding the arrest, saying it would be up to the family to speak about what happened.

Lexpress.mu identified the South African national as Nokuphila Mtshali who had arrived on the island on September 17 from Reunion Island. She was allegedly caught with 528g of heroin worth 8m rupees (around R3.3m).

According to the website, a body search of Mtshali revealed the drugs were allegedly hidden in her private parts.

After being caught, she reportedly co-operated with the police, setting up an operation to deliver the drugs that resulted in the arrest of two more suspects, Nigerian nationals Endubuisi Samuel Ebielonwu and Eze Collins.

Mthsali was allegedly promised R40 000 for the delivery.

The three accused have already appeared in court on charges of drug dealing and trafficking.

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley

