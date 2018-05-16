 

SA won't be intimidated by US threats to withdraw aid - deputy minister

2018-05-16 18:18

Jan Gerber

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers. (GCIS)

International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa will not be intimidated by the US's recent threats to cut aid to countries that vote against them at the United Nations, said International Relations and Cooperation Deputy Minister Luwellyn Landers.

Towards the end of April, the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said they would cut their foreign aid to countries who rarely voted with the US, after the US State Department compiled a report of voting practices at the UN. 

South Africa – which according to USAid received about $258m (R3.2bn) in the 2017/18 year – is one of these countries, having voted with the US on nine occasions and against it 68 times.

READ: Trump wants to cut foreign aid to countries not voting with US at UN, including South Africa

Delivering his speech on the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's budget vote on Tuesday, Landers said that, while South Africa remained committed to strengthening its trade relations with the US, "we will not be intimidated by the recent threats of the US to cut their aid to countries who vote against them at multi-lateral institutions". 

Every year, the US State Department compiles a report on voting practices at the UN. The report is then given to the US Congress. This report includes a comparison between the voting records of the US and other countries on UN General Assembly records.

The report found that, of the 93 resolutions that were voted on in 2017, on average other countries only voted with the US 31% of the time.

According to a statement from the US State Department, this is a 10 percentage point drop from 2016, "but at a rate that is historically near average".

"The American people pay 22% of the UN budget – more than the next three highest donor countries combined. In spite of this generosity, the rest of the UN voted with us only 31% of the time, a lower rate than in 2016," said Haley.

"That's because we care more about being right than popular and are once again standing up for our interests and values. Either way, this is not an acceptable return on our investment.

"When we arrived at the UN last year, we said we would be taking names, and this list of voting records speaks for itself. President Trump wants to ensure that our foreign assistance dollars – the most generous in the world – always serve American interests, and we look forward to helping him see that the American people are no longer taken for granted," said Haley.

According to the report, the country that voted the most often with the US was Israel, while Zimbabwe was the country that voted with the US the least.

Read more on:    un  |  usaid  |  luwellyn landers  |  us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Jail for trial evader accused of killing KZN crossdresser

2018-05-16 17:59

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: News24 politics editor takes on AfriForum CEO on apartheid, crimes against humanity and 'white genocide'
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 15 2018-05-15 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 