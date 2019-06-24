SAA back in the hot seat as state capture inquiry resumes

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will hear aviation related testimony on Monday with SA Airways and SA Express seniors set to appear.

Head of Fuel Management at SAA Mark Vaughan and Airport Coordinator for SA Express, Estelle Loock were expected to testify.

READ: Former SAA exec says Dudu Myeni asked staff to 'do illegal things'

The commission will also hear testimony from Kalandra Viljoen, the director of Asset Movement Financial Services.

"The legal team is in the process of identifying and/or consulting with other witness who will be called to appear before the Commission over the next few weeks," a statement from the commission said on Sunday evening.

Earlier this month, the judicial inquiry into state capture heard that BnP Capital, the little known firm which SAA contracted in mid-2016 for a R15bn loan, was privy to confidential briefings about the state of the airline's finances.

The inquiry has been investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud at state entities since August 2016. After weeks of probing state-owned freight rail and port operator Transnet, it turned its attention to embattled flag carrier SAA.

Cynthia Stimpel, a former group treasurer at the airline, previously testified about what she says was board interference in the process of acquiring the R15bn debt restructuring loan.

