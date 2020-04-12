SAA evacuation flight from London to land in Cape Town on Sunday

A South African Airways (SAA) flight carrying about 200 South Africans will land at Cape Town International Airport on Sunday evening.

"This after SAA operated a repatriation flight on behalf of the Canadian government on Friday that took Canadian citizens to London, where they took a connecting flight to their home country," said the airline in a statement sent by its spokesperson, Tlali Tlali on Sunday

Passengers are said to be in high spirits and excited at the prospect of finally returning home to be reunited with their loved ones.

Airports Company South Africa confirmed to News24 on Sunday that flight SA2239 from London would land in Cape Town at about 19:35.

Repatriations are permitted during the lockdown period in terms of revised regulations previously announced by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

News24 previously reported that Mbalula said the repatriation of foreign nationals from South Africa would be allowed provided the incoming aircraft had no passengers on board except for the crew.

READ: First outgoing repatriation flight leaves OR Tambo with 321 passengers bound for Brazil

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor also announced South Africans stranded abroad would be allowed to return home.

Mbalula said upon arrival they would be subjected to a mandatory quarantine period.