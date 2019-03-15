 

SABC and spokesperson Neo Momodu part ways after 7 months

2019-03-15 17:07

Pelane Phakgadi

Neo Momodu. (Netwerk24)

The SABC has confirmed that it has parted ways with its spokesperson Neo Momodu, who was in the position for just seven months.

"After careful consideration, Momodu has decided to leave the SABC to pursue other interests. Both parties agreed to end the employment relationship amicably," said Vuyo Mthembu, the newly appointed spokesperson who is replacing Momodu.

Group chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe thanked Momodu "for her contribution in heading up a critical division of the SABC".

"The SABC wishes Ms Momodu well in her future endeavours."

Mthembu has taken up the reigns, effective from Friday.

The public broadcaster replaced Kaizer Kganyago as spokesperson after 13 years in August with Momodu.

READ: Could ‘TV loadshedding’ be the future for the SABC as the cash-strapped broadcaster can’t afford to pay for content?

Momodu's resignation comes while the broadcaster faces deepening financial woes. It has indicated that it may be unable to pay staff salaries at the end of March.

The dire state of the SABC was confirmed by Mxakwe during a question and answer session before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Communications earlier this week.

In December 2018, four board members resigned, leaving the SABC in a state of flux.

Veteran journalist Mathatha Tsedu, John Matisonn, deputy chairperson Khanyisile Kweyama and Krish Naidoo tendered their resignations to the Presidency.

The four asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to waive their three-month notice periods.

READ MORE: No 'purging' of employees under my leadership - SABC CEO

This means the current board is inquorate and cannot take significant decisions, which led to the portfolio committee interviewing possible candidates to fill the vacancies during the first week of March.

The committee on Thursday adopted a report recommending the eight candidates to fill the board.

Those recommended after the three-day-long interview process were Motshedi Lekalakala, Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi, Bernedette Muthien, Saths Cooper, David Maimela, Jasmina Patel, Mary Papayya and Marcia Socikwa.

The next step is for Ramaphosa to approve and appoint the committee's preferred names, despite some dissatisfaction raised by opposition parties. 

