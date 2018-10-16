 

SABC board candidates: Public asked to comment on 12 names

2018-10-16 16:40

Jan Gerber

The public has the opportunity to comment on candidates for the SABC board. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications released a shortlist of 12 names to fill the four open spots on the SABC board on Tuesday.

They are now awaiting comments from the public.

The 12 candidates are:

  • Kevan Jones,
  • Advocate Lekalakala Motshedi,
  • Thabo Leshilo,
  • Diliza Madikiza,
  • Unathi Magwentshu,
  • Makhubalo Vuyokazi,
  • Mathews Mofokeng,
  • Bernedette Muthien,
  • Mergan Naidoo,
  • Thozama Nene,
  • Michael Nurick and
  • Jasmina Patel.

Both the ANC and DA contingents in the committee expressed their satisfaction with the candidates, especially the presence of female chartered accountants on the list.

Members of the public wishing to comment must do so by Tuesday, October 23. Comments can be sent to committee secretary Thembinkosi Ngoma.

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said the committee had had a good discussion.

"I think it is a good list," she said, adding that the candidates would still have to "perform and answer questions" when they appear before the committee.

ANC whip on the committee, Lerumo Kalako, said: "We're happy on our side."

Committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana expressed his satisfaction with the way the committee had handled the shortlisting.

"To agree smoothly as we did on the 12 names shows the maturity of the members, but also the art of negotiations and finding each other," he said.

'If there are issues, raise them'

He acknowledged that the SABC was currently a matter of public concern.

"For now, we really need comments from the public," he said.

He said this is not voting for the candidates, but providing information about them to the committee.

"If there are issues, raise them," he said. "This is a process of South African citizens."

Interviews of the candidates will take place on October 30.

Candidates will be elected to replace Nomvuyiso Batyi, Rachel Kalidass, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and Victor Rambau.

After being nominated by the Portfolio Committee on Communications in September last year, Nomvuyiso Batyi, withdrew before the National Assembly assented.

Kalidass resigned in November last year, saying that her questioning of the suitability of candidates considered for the group CEO and chief operations officer positions had been met with great hostility and that she had been attacked.

The board denied that she had been victimised.

Potgieter-Gqubule resigned after she was elected to the ANC NEC in December.

Rambau resigned in June.

