SABC board member interviews rescheduled due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

The Portfolio Committee on Communications has rescheduled the interviews of 12 candidates vying for four vacancies at the SABC board.

The interviews were initially scheduled for October 30 but have now been moved to November 6.

Committee chairperson Humphrey Maxegwana said in a statement that the rescheduling was necessary due to unforeseen circumstances. These included a prolonged process involving the screening candidates by the State Security Agency and the non-availability of some candidates on the initial date due to prior engagements.

The candidates are Kevan Jones, Motshedi Lekalakala, Thabo Leshile, Diliza Madikiza, Unathi Magwentshu, Vuyokazi Makhubalo, Methews Mofokeng, Bernedette Muthien, Mergan Naidoo, Thozama Nene, Michael Nurick and Jasmina Patel.

Candidates will be elected to replace Nomvuyiso Batyi, Rachel Kalidass, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule and Victor Rambau.

After being nominated by the Portfolio Committee on Communications in September last year, Nomvuyiso Batyi withdrew before the National Assembly assented.

Kalidass resigned in November last year, saying that her questioning of the suitability of candidates considered for the group CEO and chief operations officer positions had been met with great hostility and that she had been attacked. The board denied that she had been victimised.

Potgieter-Gqubule resigned after she was elected to the ANC national executive committee in December.

Rambau resigned in June.

The committee was briefed on Tuesday by the Independent Communication Authority of South Africa (Icasa) with regard to Sports Broadcasting Regulations.

Chairperson of Icasa's Sports Broadcasting Regulations Committee Palesa Kadi said that the draft regulations would be published by the end of November and the public will then be invited to submit input.

The committee will invite Icasa back to get a report with regard to the final regulations before the end of March 2019.