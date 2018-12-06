 

SABC board resignations: DA wants vacancies to be advertised immediately

2018-12-06 21:03

Pelane Phakgadi

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

DA communications spokesperson Phumzile van Damme has called on Portfolio Committee on Communications chairperson, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, to urgently approve the immediate advertising of four vacancies on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board.

This comes after board members resigned on separate occasions this week.

Mathata Tsedu was the latest board member to walk out on Thursday.

Van Damme says the "DA notes that President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the resignations of four SABC board members", which also include Khanyisile Kweyama, John Mattison, and Krish Naidoo.

"It would have been desirable for all board members to stay on and work together to fix the dire financial crisis facing the SABC which has now been exacerbated by the illegal interference of the new Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams," said Van Damme.

The DA wants the vacancies to be advertised immediately along with other posts left vacant by the resignation of Rachel Kalidass, Victor Rambau and Febbe Potgieter-Gqubule, as well as the withdrawal of Nomvuyiso Batyi, with a nomination deadline of December 21.

That means the committee can interview people to fill eight vacancies in January 2019.

READ: And then it was four: Mathatha Tsedu resigns from SABC board

At the same time, the ANC noted the resignations and said it was "concerned by the continuing instability at the public broadcaster and [called] on government to ensure that everything is done to return the SABC to normalcy and its stability is sustained".

ANC has no hand in resignations

Spokesperson Pule Mabe dismissed reports that suggested that the ANC had encouraged some of the board members to resign. 

"Insinuations that the ANC is involved in attempts to sabotage the SABC board to achieve political ends is at best a desperate act of scoring cheap political points. We reject these suggestions with the contempt they deserve," he said.

He added that the board must be given the space to execute its mandate independently and without fear, favour or prejudice in the best interests of the SABC, while calling on everyone concerned to desist from "alarmist tendencies and politicising the resignations and allow space for the Presidency and Parliament to deal with the matter in the best interests of the country."

Read more on:    da  |  sabc

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ConCourt agrees: People guilty of serious crimes will not qualify for refugee status

46 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'Our people shouldn't have to travel for hours and hours to work' - Ramaphosa launches Atlantis economic hub
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 19:48 PM
Road name: Durban Road

Cape Town 18:03 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday 5 December Lottery draw 2018-12-05 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 