SABC board seeks new members again

Parliament will begin again with a process to appoint members of the SABC board.

After an arduous process, the Portfolio Committee on Communications recommended in September last year that Michael Markovitz, Khanyisile Kweyama, Mathatha Tsedu, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Rachel Kalidass, Victor Rambau, John Matisonn, Jack Phalane, Krish Naidoo, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, Dinkanyane Mohuba and Bonbumusa Makhathini be appointed to the board.

Batyi withdrew her nomination before the National Assembly assented. Kalidass resigned in November, last year, saying that her questioning of the suitability of candidates considered for the group CEO and chief operations officer positions was met with great hostility and she was attacked. The board denied that she had been victimised.

Potgieter-Gqubule resigned after she was elected to the ANC NEC in December.

The committee is now inviting institutions or individuals to nominate people to fill the three vacancies.

According to the Broadcasting Act, SABC board members must be people who:

are suited to serve on the board by virtue of their qualifications, expertise and experience in the fields of broadcasting policy and technology, broadcasting regulation, media law, business practice and finance, marketing, journalism, entertainment and education, social and labour issues;

are committed to fairness, freedom of expression, the right of the public to be informed, as well as openness and accountability on the part of those holding public office;

represent a broad cross-section of the population of the republic;

are committed to the objectives and principles as enunciated in the SABC Charter; and

are South African citizens permanently resident in the republic.

Written nominations must contain the full name and address of the institution or person making the nomination, the nominee's signed acceptance of the nomination and his/her cv, providing at least the following information:

full name, ID number and gender;

contact address, telephone and fax numbers, email address;

previous experience (quoting dates and organisations concerned); and

certified copies of academic qualifications and identity document.

Nominations must be addressed to the committee secretary, Mr Thembinkosi Ngoma, at tngoma@parliament.gov.za by no later than Friday, June 15, 2018, at 16:00. Ngoma can be contacted at 021 403 3733.

The nominees may be subjected to a qualification check and security clearance and late nominations will not be considered.

