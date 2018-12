The executive management of the SABC has been asked to steer the ship while Parliament seeks to fill eight vacant positions on the board.

This comes after eight non-executive board members resigned, leaving the board without a quorum. Four of those resignations came in this week alone.

READ: And then it was four: Mathatha Tsedu resigns from SABC board

The parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications said in a statement on Friday that it had received a letter from President Cyril Ramaphosa accepting the resignations of Khanyisile Kweyama, John Matisonn, Krish Naidoo and Mathatha Tsedu.

Committee chairperson Hlengiwe Mkhize said she was concerned that the resignations "come at a time when it (the committee) was in a process of filling the other four vacancies".

The committee urged "the executive management to steer the public broadcaster in the best interest of the country and in accordance with legislation while we move with speed to fill all the eight vacancies".

ALSO READ: SABC board resignations: DA wants vacancies to be advertised immediately

Mkhize said that the criteria for qualifying to be a board member remains the same, and that the committee would rely on the existing advertisement that is in the public to fill all eight vacancies as a matter of urgency.

"The Broadcasting Act is clear on what number constitutes a full complement of the SABC board. There must be fifteen members, in which twelve are non-executive and three executive, including the group chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief operations officer," said Mkhize.

She emphasised that exit interviews should be conducted with board members who resign before their term of office expires in order to ascertain the reasons behind their decisions.