SABC chief audit executive survives assassination attempt

Chief audit executive at the SABC Thamsanqa (Thami) Zikode survived an assassination attempt after he was followed home from the public broadcaster on Friday night.

"The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has learnt with shock, the news of the attempted assassination of its chief audit executive.

"He was followed by assailants who fired shots at him," SABC Spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said in a statement late on Friday night.

The incident has since been reported to the police for further investigation.

Comment from Gauteng police will be added once it is received.

The public broadcaster appointed Zikode in December 2017 in line with its "commitment to ensuring organisation stability, financial recovery, and sound governance".

