SABC commissions of inquiry to probe 'jobs for sex', interference in news

The South African Broadcasting Cooperation (SABC) announced on Thursday that it would be establishing two commissions of inquiry.

One will focus on political and management interference in news decisions, and the other will deal with sexual harassment in the workplace.

Acting Group CEO Nomsa Philiso told reporters in Johannesburg that the inquiries followed recommendations by the SABC ad hoc committee that editorial interference and unlawful conduct be dealt with.

She said the inquiry would investigate the veracity of interference in the newsroom and probe "personal favours" in the workplace.

"Once you know about something, you have a responsibility to act on it. We need to investigate the sex-for-jobs [claims]."

Philiso said the idea behind the two inquiries was to restore the integrity of the public broadcaster.

"This is definitely not a witchhunt. We need to reposition the SABC," she added.

The news inquiry was expected to start on June 1 and end on July 31. News employees were urged to send submissions to newsinquiry@sabc.co.za.

Submissions for sexual assault cases can be sent to sexualandpersonalfav@sabc.co.za.

Philiso said submissions would be handled with confidentiality. Complaints relating to sexual assault can be sent from June 1 to June 15. The inquiry will sit from June 18 until July 31.

Philiso added that, in the next few weeks, the public broadcaster would also announce the appointment of the chief financial and chief executive officers.



