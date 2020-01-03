SABC distances itself from fake Facebook page

The
SABC has distanced itself from a Facebook account purporting to belong to SABC
News.
Spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said
the account, titled Sabc News - South Africa, had on Friday tweeted
misinformation about the 2019 matric results, which are expected to be
announced next week.
"The SABC would like to put
it on record that this account does not belong to the organisation and
distances itself from the contents of this page. The SABC's official Facebook
and Twitter accounts are @SABCPortal and SABC News' official Facebook and Twitter
accounts are @SABCNewsOnline," she said.
The public broadcaster appealed
to people not to create fake accounts as "the spreading of false and
inaccurate information has the potential to create anxiety and confusion in the
public space".
- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge