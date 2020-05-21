 

SABC employee in Cape Town tests positive for Covid-19

2020-05-21 21:04

Azarrah Karrim

(Veli Nhlapo/Gallo Images)

An employee at the SABC's Sea Point office in the Western Cape has tested positive for Covid-19, its acting spokesperson, Mmoni Seapolelo, said on Thursday.

Staff was instructed to self-isolate as Department of Health protocols were implemented, Seapolelo added.

Employees would work remotely during this time, she said.

"Management has put in place business continuity measures and employees will continue to discharge their responsibilities remotely while in isolation.

"In addition, the office has been closed for deep cleaning to ensure that it is safe for occupation by employees when the time comes".

This follows two other SABC employees testing positive in March in Johannesburg and the Northern Cape, News24 previously reported.

2020-05-21 20:35

