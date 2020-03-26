SABC employee in Northern Cape tests positive for Coronavirus

An employee at the SABC's Northern Cape office has tested positive for Covid-19, the national broadcaster's spokesperson, Mmoni Seapolelo, said.



Seapolelo the broadcaster's offices in Kimberley will be closed as a precaution and staff will be quarantined.

"The employee concerned is under quarantine and will be monitored," Seapolelo said.



It is unclear what position the employee held or when they were tested.

The Northern Cape had recorded two positive cases of Covid-19 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Health.

The number of cases has risen to 927 in South Africa.